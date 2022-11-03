On the Inflation Reduction Act, Voters Have Heard Very Little

We find that only 44 percent of voters believe that the Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate prices for prescription drugs with pharmaceutical companies, 33 percent of voters believe that the bill sets a corporate minimum tax rate of 15 percent, 32 percent believe that it increases funding for the IRS to hire new agents, 32 percent believe that it provides tax credits for the production of solar and wind energy, and only 16 percent of voters believe that the bill raises enough revenue to reduce the deficit by $300 billion.

Of provisions that were not part of the final legislation, voters are similarly unsure if these were part of the law, with 24 percent of voters believing that the Inflation Reduction Act extends the Child Tax Credit initially introduced in the American Rescue Plan, 20 percent believing that the bill delivers free community college education to lower- or middle-income Americans, and 16 percent believing that it provides free pre-kindergarten education as part of the public education system. The months of debate over the size and scope of the final reconciliation package evidently sowed confusion among voters regarding what Democratic priorities were included in the final bill.

Despite the significance of the Inflation Reduction Act, our polling also reveals that a majority (63 percent) of voters have not seen political ads related to the bill. Only 24 percent of voters have seen or heard any political ads mentioning the bill. Among those who have seen ads about it, voters are evenly split over the stance of those ads toward the Inflation Reduction Act, with 35 percent of voters saying they were mostly positive ads and 31 percent saying they saw mostly negative ads.